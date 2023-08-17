Three cities are taking the lead in a public- and private-sector push to secure designation that could lead to a substantial federal investment in high-tech industries in Western and Central New York.
In a joint statement released Thursday, U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer, D-New York, and U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Niagara Falls and Buffalo, announced that the cities of Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse have combined efforts on a proposal that seeks to secure designation as a “tech hub” for communities along the I-90 corridor.
The proposal, titled the “New York Semiconductor Manufacturing and Research Technology Innovation Corridor Consortium,” or “NY SMART I-Corridor,” combines the resources of more than 80 different organizations representing counties across Western and Central New York, including Niagara County. The consortium that submitted the proposal includes semiconductor manufacturers and suppliers, including Micron, Edwards Vacuum and Corning as well as the Buffalo Niagara Partnership and the Buffalo Niagara Manufacturing Alliance (BNMA).
Local educational and research institutions like the University of Buffalo, University of Rochester and the Rochester Institute of Technology have signed on as well. Local labor groups, including the WNY Area Labor Federation, Central-Northern New York Building and Construction Trades Council and IBEW Local 43 are also partners in the effort.
The goal of the proposal is to secure a regional designation as a “tech hub,” which allow Western and Central New York to access federal resources under the 2022 CHIPS & Science Act, a piece of legislation that authorized roughly $280 billion in new funding to boost domestic research and manufacturing of semiconductors in the United States.
Securing Tech Hub status is the first phase in a larger effort aimed at obtaining federal approval for the Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse regions to obtain “targeted federal assistance” for attracting new companies, strengthening the domestic supply chain, launching startups, supporting innovation and expanding workforce training while adding “good-paying jobs” in underserved communities.
The U.S. Economic Development Administration, which oversees the program, is expected to designate at least 20 Tech Hubs across the country. Only those areas receiving Tech Hub designations in the first phase of the application process will be eligible to apply for a portion of the $500 million that has been set side for planning grants to be awarded under the second phase of the application process.
“From Buffalo to Rochester to Syracuse the I-90 corridor has everything it takes to become America’s semiconductor superhighway,” Schumer said. “The NY SMART I-Corridor Tech Hubs proposal would tap into Upstate NY’s booming microchip industry, training our workforce for tens of thousands of good-paying jobs and supercharging R&D, all while helping attract new major employers in supply chain industries and bringing manufacturing in this critical industry back to America,” Schumer said.
Both Schumer and Higgins touted ongoing projects involving new semiconductor business growth and recent efforts to attract new high-tech businesses to Western and Central New York as evidence that the regions can compete on a high level with other parts of the country.
As evidence, they pointed to recent high-profile local investment projects tied to the semiconductor industry, including a $300 million plan by Edwards Vacuum to build a dry pump manufacturing facility at the Science, Technology and Advanced Manufacturing Park — a 1,250-acre tech park commonly known as STAMP in Genesee County — and Micron’s $100 billion investment in a massive chip-fab site that the company says will employ nearly 50,000 people in the Town of Clay, just outside of Syracuse.
“Each city has superb academic centers and each brings with it a unique set of assets with Micron’s historic investment in Central New York, Rochester as one of the leading centers in research and innovation, and Buffalo as one of the great manufacturing powerhouses that built America in the last century and is primed to do the same this century,” Schumer said. “Together they are a killer combination that can make Upstate New York a global leader for semiconductors with targeted federal investment from the Tech Hubs program.”
Higgins said all three communities are “ready and able” to deliver on the nation’s goal of positioning the United States as a global leader in semiconductor production.
“This region has the innovation, education, training, and manufacturing infrastructure already in place,” Higgins said. “Pair that with our ‘get it done’ workforce and the collaborative strategy advanced by project partners, this application stands out as one that will deliver the U.S. supply chain strength envisioned to bolster national and economic security.”
While not directly referenced in the application or among the communities leading the effort, Schumer spokesperson Matt Ryan said Niagara County, including the cities of Niagara Falls and Lockport, are considered part of the regional effort to secure “tech hub” status and could potentially benefit if the Western and Central New York application advanced to the second funding phase of the process.
While “tech hub” may sound like a physical location in a specific community, Ryan said in this instance it is really considered more of a regional hub that could involve multiple locations in communities along the I-90 corridor.
He noted that partners in the application represent Niagara County, including the Buffalo Niagara Partnership and the Buffalo Niagara Manufacturing Works.
“If you look at the partnership, this is a massive group that is applying here,” he said.
