Three life-size replicas of the historical Lockport picture will soon be installed on the Lockport Locks staircase.
The three statues are part of a 14-piece monument based off an 1897 photograph depicting a dozen lock tenders, a young girl and a photographer. Lockport Locks Heritage Corp commissioned local sculptor Susan Geissler to construct the sculptures.
David Kinyon, president of the Lockport Locks Heritage Corp, said he expects to have three of the 275-pound statues installed by the middle of July.
"They're beautiful. They are a perfect representation of the individuals who were photographed. The coloration of the figures is very appropriate for enhancing the area right in the Lockport locks where they are going to be seen," Kinyon said.
There is also a fourth sculpture of the photographer that Kinyon said will be installed in the second phase along with four other figures. The second phase he hopes to have completed and be installing those figures by Spring 2021.
The statues will be bolted down to the Lockport Locks stairway and illumination will also be installed.
"We are going to be illuminating the sculptures both for security, but also as a way of enhancing the beauty of the sculptures," Kinyon said.
Kinyon said the Lockport Locks Heritage Corp is also looking to identify funding to complete the Flight of Five restoration project. The three middle locks, Locks 68, 69 and 70, have all been rehabilitated and the two end ones have to be rehabilitated.
The two ends locks, Lock 67 and Lock 71, do provide challenges though.
"Both of those locks have had bridges constructed over them in order for the canal corporation to move heavy machinery and equipment into the locks for repairs and maintenance on the barge canal ... We're going to have to replace those bridges with something that will enable us to also operate the Locks," Kinyon said.
The estimated price tag is $14 million.
