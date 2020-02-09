Troop14G looking for more members

Since its formation last year, one of Niagara County's first female Boy Scout troops, has been quiet busy, and this year the troop is looking to increase its membership.
An open house will be held for Troop 14G at the group's Feb. 21 to 23 campout at the Nor-Ton Red Jacket Club, 1601 Sweeney St., North Tonawanda. Some of the activities involved will be snowshoe training and practice, cabin camp, frisbee gold and snow fort building.
Kent Kerr, one of the founding leaders of Troop 14G, said the girls have done seven campouts, seven community service events and a bunch of other events.
"We've been pretty busy as far as the troop goes," Kerr said, adding that they have earned four ranks and 19 merit badges.
Troop 14G is still one of the few female scout troops in the area, with one being in Sanborn and two in Rochester.
"It's so new to both the Boy Scouts of America and the area," Kerr said.
This year they will be focusing on recruiting more members, with their membership currently being at five girls.
Troop 14G has similar interests to what a traditional male scout troop would partake in, Kerr said.
"We have to gauge the activity to the youth level that we have, which right now is still pretty young," Kerr said, adding the average age is about 13.
Their interests right now are in aquatic activities, like white water rafting, canoeing and kayaking.
Janis Lombardi, the troop's scoutmaster, agreed with Kerr.
"We've done a lot of great things," Lombardi said.
For more information on Troop 14G, check out itctroopforgirls.org or email kkerr@itctroopforgirls.org.
Last year, the Boy Scouts program announced a change to Scouts BSA, which allowed girls to join and create troops to strive toward earning the rank of Eagle Scout, according to NPR.
