Trout harvest, stocking seasons are underway

Both spring trout fishing and the state's annual stocking program are now officially underway.
For decades, April 1 was the traditional “opening day” of trout fishing season. This year, the date marks the opening of the harvest season for trout because year-round fishing was made available on most streams with the implementation of an Oct. 16 – March 31 artificial lures-only catch-and-release season, according to state Department of Environmental Conservation.
DEC’s spring trout stocking began in March and runs through early June. It includes more than 1.8 million trout stocked in waters statewide.
"Fishing in New York state is a highly anticipated, world-class experience that brings seasoned and amateur anglers to our waters in every corner of the state every spring," DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said. “DEC’s extensive fish stocking efforts throughout the state is certain to complement our existing healthy fisheries and make the upcoming harvest season a success.”
Trout stocking is in full swing with 1,872,105 catchable brown, rainbow, and brook trout to be stocked in ponds and streams across the state this spring.
Stocked-Extended streams (listed in the "Trout Streams" section of the regulations guide) will receive fish every other week for two months to enhance season-long opportunities for angler success. Most streams will also receive a seeding of larger stocked trout.
Spring trout stocking lists, including the week of stocking for trout streams, can be found at https://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/30465.html.
In addition, the DEC recently announced the adoption of new freshwater fishing regulations that took effect on Friday. Of particular interest to trout anglers is a new statewide regulation for rainbow trout, brown trout, and splake. The regulation creates consistency with inland trout regulations and expands opportunities for year-round fishing. A complete compilation of changes and an assessment of public comment associated with the rulemaking can be found at https://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/124258.html.
Last year DEC launched an interactive Trout Stream Fishing Map to provide anglers with one-stop-shopping for information about stocking, fishing access, season dates, and regulations on DECinfo Locator. Anglers will be able to view trout stream reaches color-coded by management category and fishing access associated with those reaches. These layers will allow trout stream anglers to plan their trips and find their preferred trout stream fishing experiences. Links to the Trout Stream Fishing Map and a User Guide are available here: https://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/122444.html. Anglers are encouraged to check out this valuable resource when planning their next fishing trip.
