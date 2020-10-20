Truck catches fire in Walmart parking lot

TOWN OF LOCKPORT - Shoppers at the Walmart on Transit Road were greeted to an unusual scene early Tuesday after a truck parked in the store lot became engulfed in flames.
Firefighters from South Lockport Fire Co. responded to the report of the truck fire at about 10 a.m.
Upon arrival, firefighters found the truck covered in flames. The vehicle was reported as a total loss. No injuries were reported, but there was property damage to the parking lot as well as three other vehicles near the fire.
Assistant Chief Chris McClune said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
“It’s looking like it was accidental," McClune said.
