The boom in Chevy truck sales is trickling down to Lockport where General Motors held a job fair this week. Applications and interviews are continuing today. The auto manufacturer is hoping to hire up to 100 people for entry level full- and part-time positions starting at $16.67 an hour as well as non-union salaried team leaders making significantly more.
Chad Lasher, a Wilson Central grad who now lives in Niagara Falls, joined the plant two years ago, finding amazing parallels between his service as a non-commissioned officer in the Marine Corps and his duty as group leader for 55 to 65 employees.
“A lot for the skill sets I build on here I learned as Marine Corps core competencies. They call them General Motors behaviors ‘Integrity and tactfulness.’ GM has given me the tools to sharpen those skills.”
Bringing on new employees can be challenging, Lasher said, a process where some people catch on faster than others.
“Business is very good,” Plant Engineer Dan Hesch said during a media tour Wednesday. “All the time we are picking up new work and moving in a good and positive direction.”
Hesch is the third generation of his family at the facility and has been there for 35 years.
“This place is important to Western New York,” he said with pride. “It’s been here over 100 years. Any full-size truck or SUV sold in America has a part from Lockport in it. I’ve been here a long time, but it’s a good time to be a part of Lockport.”
Parts being made at the plant head to Flint, Michigan, Fort Wayne, Indiana and Arlington, Texas. Things being manufactured include radiators, air conditioning condensers, and oil and transmission coolers. While much of the manufacturing process uses more traditional machines to blow mold plastic or fold and crimp aluminum into the waffle shape seen on a radiator surface, some of the facility is automated with robots welding tanks onto radiators for Duramax diesel motors.
A major expansion is coming when GM begins making Silverado and Sierra heavy-duty trucks in Oshawa, Ontario. Part of the current hiring is to meet that production demand. At various spots in the plant, signs proclaim “future site of Oshawa volume increases.”
Lonnie Everett is shop chairman for the United Auto Workers.
“I am always happy to see jobs being added,” he said. “This is a fantastic operation. Day-to-day we work to improve and bring in more work.”
Everett said working on the floor and through the union is a natural progression for many people as they move forward in their career and learn how to sustain themselves. There are about 1,400 people working at the facility which once employed about 6,000.
Chuck Maynard has been at the plant for 25 years. He started in 1996 in production and moved to trades in 1999, apprenticing as a pipefitter. Today he is “Global Manufacturing System Representative” a kind of internal quality and efficiency system monitor.
In 2013, Krystal Black had completed college and was working as restaurant cook as well as in a grocery store when a friend told her about an opening.
“I grew a little family here with my team,” she said of her 11-person unit. “The days go fast because I am always moving.”
In a way, she said her job is easier.
“It’s fast paced,” she said, “and it was fast paced in a restaurant, but here, you get breaks in a restaurant it was just boom, boom, boom, you never stop.”
