ALBANY — President Donald Trump and Gov. Andrew Cuomo exchanged barbs on Twitter Monday after the latter criticized the federal response to the COVID-19 public health crisis and insisted the federal government should be doing more to help states brace for a surge in hospital admissions.
The tensions escalated following a conference call between Trump and several governors, including Cuomo. Trump tweeted that the call "went very well" before singling the governor out for criticism, saying: "Cuomo of New York has to 'do more."
Cuomo then responded: "Happy to do your job, too. Just give me control of the Army Corp of Engineers and I'll take it from there."
Over the weekend, the New York Times published an open letter from Cuomo to Trump, with the governor arguing the Army Corps should be deployed to help convert public buildings into makeshift hospitals to meet a projected increase in patients needing intensive care treatment.
The subject of ventilators came up in the phone call between Trump and the governors, the Times reported in quoting a transcript of the phone conversation.
“Respirators, ventilators, all of the equipment — try getting it yourselves,” Trump told the governors, the newspaper reported. "We will be backing you, but try getting it yourselves. Point of sales, much better, much more direct if you can get it yourself."
Earlier in the day, Cuomo complained to reporters that the federal response to the pandemic has been "a hodgepodge," arguing the nation needs a more centrally coordinated strategy for confronting the threat to public health and preparing the hospital system for a surge in admissions.
“They’ve been behind from Day One on this crisis,” the governor said. “States don't have the capacity or the power to make up for the federal government. ...We really need the federal government to do what it’s supposed to be doing.”
Cuomo has previously suggested that the Republican tax plan signed by Trump two years ago was intended to hurt states under Democratic control, such as New York, because it limited the deductibility of state and local taxes. New York and several Blue states have relatively high property taxes, and the deductibility cap has led to some people owning valuable property paying more in property taxes.
Last year, Trump switched his legal residence from Manhattan to Florida, where he often stays at his Mar-a-Lago resort. In August 2018, at a political rally in Utica, he swiped at New York's ban on natural gas fracking. The Cuomo administration enacted the ban, citing environmental concerns.
“You could’ve had the lowest taxes instead of the highest taxes, and it’s very sad to see what’s happened with New York,” Trump said at the time.
Trump also slammed Cuomo when the latter, in a reference to the former's "Make America Great Again" slogan, said America "was never that great."
Trump tweeted: "Can you believe this is the Governor of the Highest Taxed State in the U.S., Andrew Cuomo, having a total meltdown!"
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com.
