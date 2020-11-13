ALBANY — President Donald Trump jabbed at Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday, suggesting New York will not get delivery of a vaccine for the coronavirus unless New York’s chief executive authorizes it.
During a White House ceremony, Trump said Cuomo will have to inform the federal government “he’s ready because otherwise, we can’t be delivering it to a state that won’t be giving it to its people immediately.”
While the vaccine is in production at the “greatest labs in the world,” Trump said Cuomo “doesn’t trust the fact that it’s this White House, this administration; so we won’t be delivering it to New York until we have authorization to do so, and that pains me to say that.”
Cuomo said in September that New Yorkers should be skeptical of the federal government’s approval process for a vaccine.
“Frankly, I’m not going to trust the federal government’s opinion, and I wouldn’t recommend to New Yorkers, based on the federal government’s opinion,” he told reporters.
In an appearance on MSNBC Friday night, Cuomo said Trump “politicized the health process of this nation.” The governor also noted Trump, a native of New York City, lost the state in the Nov. 3 election by a “huge margin” to now President-Elect Joe Biden.
The dustup capped a day when virus concerns prompted the state judicial system to postpone all state courtroom trials and grand jury proceedings slated to begin next week in a move aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus.
Bench trials that have already commenced will continue through their conclusion, officials said.
“All future bench trials and hearings will be conducted virtually unless the respective Deputy Chief Administrative Judge permits otherwise,” Chief Administrative Judge Lawrence Marks said in a memorandum.
The move represented an abrupt shift in a court system that has maintained it was being effective in safeguarding those entering. But it was also a recognition that the COVID-19 contagion has become a rising threat in many region of the state, with hospital admissions increasingly day by day over the past month.
According to the latest state pandemic data, a total of 203,721 test results were reported Friday, the highest single day total since the contagion spread to New York more than eight months ago.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said it is possible additional restrictions will have to imposed, noting he will be discussing an alignment of strategies with the governors of several other Northeastern states over the weekend.
“You look at states around the country and the numbers are all going up quickly,” he said. “The reality is the virus is mobile, and we’re in the holiday season and people will travel more. These are all elements that conspire to increase the spread.”
The statewide positivity rate from testing stood at 2.6%, down from 2.9% one day earlier. However, the total number of people hospitalized due to coronavirus infections went to 1,737, an increase of 60.
An additional 24 people died from the virus, bringing New York’s fatality tally to 26,079.
Cuomo, who has been promoting a new memoir touting his leadership during the first several months of the pandemic, has ripped into Trump several times in recent weeks.
This week, he told celebrity radio host Howard Stern: “If I wasn’t governor of New York, I would have decked him.” Cuomo said, adding, “I mean he was attacking me; he was attacking my family.”
He admitted being angry over the fact Trump had called the governor’s brother, CNN host Chris Cuomo, “Fredo,” the name of a character in the movie “The Godfather.”
A few months earlier, Cuomo praised Trump stating he has “delivered for New York” by being being responsive to the state’s pandemic needs.”
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.