Trump-Cuomo war of words escalates

ALBANY -- Gov. Andrew Cuomo and President Donald Trump escalated their war of words Friday after the nation's chief executive, a native of New York City, and First Lady Melania Trump switched their legal residence to Florida, viewed as an important swing state in the 2020 election.
Cuomo, at the statehouse, suggested Trump was making the move to gain the upper hand in a legal fight by the Manhattan district attorney to get access to the president's state tax returns filed in New York. Cuomo admitted his theory was based on his own speculation.
Cuomo's comment came after he engaged Trump on Twitter late Thursday, following revelations Trump filed the legal paperwork to make his resort, Mar-a-Lago, in Florida his legal residence.
"I cherish New York, and the people of New York, and always will, but unfortunately, despite the fact that I pay millions of dollars in city, state and local taxes each year, I have been treated very badly by the political leaders of both the city and state," Trump said.
"Good riddance," Cuomo tweeted in response.
Cuomo jabbed anew at Trump Friday. "He's resisting releasing his taxes," the governor said. "He's in the middle of a lawsuit where a number of agencies, including the Manhattan District Attorney, are trying to get his taxes. I think his lawyers think this will help his legal case when he can now say, 'New York doesn't have a right to my taxes. I'm no longer a resident of New York.'"
Cuomo added, "My guess is that is one of his motivating factors."
Friday evening, Trump fired back at Cuomo, tweeting: "...New York can never be great again under the current leadership of Governor Andrew Cuomo (the brother of Fredo), or Mayor Bill DeBlasio. Cuomo has weaponized the prosecutors to do his dirty work (and to keep him out of jams), a reason some don’t want to be in New York."
Trump has been using "Fredo," the name of a character in the movie "The Godfather," to refer to CNN host Chris Cuomo, the governor's younger brother. Both Chris and Andrew Cuomo have said the name is objectionable to Italian-Americans as the movie was about an Italian crime family.
Trump, referencing New York, also tweeted, "Taxes and energy costs are way too high" and "upstate is being allowed to die as other nearby states frack & drill for Gold (oil) while reducing taxes & creating jobs by the thousands."
The skirmishing comes amid an effort by Manhattan prosecutor Cy Vance to secure eight years of Trump's state tax returns. The prosecutor has been delving into allegations the Trump Organization paid money to pornography star Stormy Daniels as Trump campaigned for the presidency in 2016.
Cuomo cast doubt on Trump's assertion that the policies of New York government leadership had prompted the change of address, asking: "Why did he support me politically and contribute to my campaign? Think about it."
Cuomo received $64,000 in donations from Trump from 2001 to 2009. Those donations became an issue in the 2018 Democratic gubernatorial primary when progressive challenger Cynthia Nixon, an actress, insisted that Cuomo should return the money to Trump. Cuomo said then his campaign would keep the Trump money.
Cuomo also defended his economic policies, arguing he has led moves to lessen the taxes on New Yorkers. The governor also challenged Trump's self-description as a New Yorker, stating, "To be a New Yorker is a state of mind, it's a set of beliefs, it's a set of principles that you live by, and New Yorkers do not discriminate."
Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., jumped into the Twitter rumble, taking the side of his father after Cuomo's "good riddance" crack.
"I don’t remember this sentiment ever stopping you from coming to@realDonaldTrump's office begging for $. I was there. GOOD TIMES," the president's son tweeted at Cuomo.
E.J. McMahon, the research director for the Empire Center for Public Policy, disagreed with Cuomo's assessment that Trump was changing his legal residency to Florida to prevent New York prosecutors from getting his tax returns, suggesting such a maneuver would not accomplish that objective.
McMahon said it is more likely that both Trump and Cuomo are engaged in political posturing, with Trump trying to shore up voter support in Florida due to its swing state status.
"The governor is calling it a legal strategy because the governor is trying to portray Trump as a criminal fleeing prosecution," McMahon said.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com.
