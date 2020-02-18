Trump offers 'complete endorsement' of Jacobs

President Donald J. Trump weighed into New York's 27th Congressional District race on Tuesday with a tweet offering a "complete endorsement" of state Sen. Chris Jacobs in the special election.
Jacobs and Democratic candidate Nate McMurray will compete in an April 28 special election to fill the remainder of former U.S. Rep Chris Collins' term.
"Chris Jacobs will be a great Congressman who will always fight for the people of New York. He supports our #MAGA Agenda, will continue to Secure Our Border, Loves our Military, Vets, and is Strong on the #2A. Chris has my Complete Endorsement for the Special Election on 4/28," Trump tweeted on Tuesday.
The Trump endorsement follows a report from the Buffalo News of a meeting on Tuesday between Trump and state GOP Chair Nicholas Langworthy.
Jacobs said he was "deeply honored and humbled" to receive the endorsement.
"I appreciate his trust and stand to join him in the fight against socialism and to help him enact his America First Agenda to rebuild our military, grow the economy, and finally secure our borders,” Jacobs said.
Democratic Candidate Nate McMurray replied, "It's a good thing the president endorsed Jacobs early, because it took several years for Jacobs to endorse the president or even say his name."
Jacobs received the special election nomination in a interview process with party chairs. State Sen. Rob Ortt, Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychjliw and family law attorney Beth Parlato also interviewed for the nomination. Parlato and Mychjliw both are campaigning for the coming primary. Both Mychjliw and Parlato have said they are more conservative than Jacobs, and have willingness to fight harder for Trump's agenda than Jacobs.
On Tuesday, Parlato said the Trump endorsement "doesn't change anything and doesn't really mean much at all."
She observed that Jacobs was the "wrong choice" for the congressional district if it required Langworthy to meet with Trump for Jacobs to get an endorsement.
Parlato further observed that the tweet only offers an endorsement for the special election.
"To me, it's very telling," Parlato said. "It still leaves a wide open primary six weeks later."
