Trunk-or-Treat activities will be back this year in the communities of Grand Island, Lewiston, Niagara Falls and the Town of Niagara from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 28.
Local community organizations and businesses have stepped forward to partner and hand out candy and goodies as kids and families walk through dressed in costumes, according to state Assemblyman Angelo J. Morinello's office.
The purpose of the event is to provide a fun and safe alternative to traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating.
There's still time for community groups, businesses and individuals to get involved in distributing candy and non-candy goodies during the event. Creativity is encouraged, as there will be a contest for “Best Decorated Trunk”. Interested groups looking to participate should contact event coordinator, Melissa Morinello at 799-4240 or email Melissa@sparklemarketingandevents.com.
Events are scheduled at the following locations:
• Grand Island Memorial Library, 1715 Bedell Road, Grand Island
• Niagara Falls Train Station, 825 Depot Ave W, Niagara Falls
• Town of Niagara recreation, 7000 Lockport Road, Niagara Falls
• Village of Lewiston Municipal Complex/Red Brick Building, 145 N 4th St., Lewiston
“We are excited to be able to once again offer this free family-fun and safe alternative to those in the 145th District," Assemblyman Angelo Morinello said in a release. "A special thanks to the following organizations and businesses whom already stepped forward so far to partner with us.”
