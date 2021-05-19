In response to news of the proposed placement of armed guards at public school entrances in Lockport, more than 25 protesters gathered outside the district office Wednesday evening and chanted “Try love, not guns!” and “Put our kids first!” as school trustees entered the office for a board meeting.
Syreeta Dean and Paul Patterson, two candidates for Lockport Town Board, stood with members of the non-violence advocacy group Peacemakers, including Lockport 2nd Ward Alderman candidate Bethany Patterson and Niagara Falls Peacemakers member Ezra Scott, as well as students Marcel Dean, Wise Souther and Chris Williams, all of whom have set their sights on higher education.
Marcel Dean, who plans to attend Canisius College in the fall to study business administration, said armed school security is not a good idea.
“I’ve seen a lot on the news, police killing black people. They don’t know how to handle the situation,” Dean said. “They’re always pulling their gun out like that’s a solution. That’s not a solution.”
Steve Huston, an uncle and a grandfather of students in Lockport City School District, spoke of the “school to prison pipeline” that he and others suspect is a reality for Black youths.
“The school to prison pipeline, even though they don’t want to admit it, it’s quite prevalent,” Huston said. “What happens is Black and Brown kids in the schools, they get suspended more than their white classmates. Those records add up. Any time you go to court for any reason, it hurts you.”
Bethany Patterson explained the issue at hand to other protesters at the rally. In September 2020, the school board approved the hiring of security guards, but did not authorize them to carry firearms.
As previously reported by the Union-Sun & Journal, that measure brought criticism from both sides of the argument, with trustees Renee Cheatham and Kyle Lambalzer voting no to having any guards at all, and other trustees including Kevin Pratt and John Linderman voting yes but disagreeing with the stipulation that the guards be unarmed.
“The security guards contract expires in June,” Patterson noted. “They (the school board) want to vote to have it renewed in the fall, but to have them all carrying guns again.”
The rally also attracted Jim McGrath, a district resident and pro-gun advocate.
“I’d rather be offended by a gun than killed by one,” McGrath said, holding a sign explaining his side of the argument. McGrath said he believes that active shooters would find Lockport schools completely defenseless and target the district because of its “soft” security policies.
“I’m probably the minority here, but what are they going to do?” he said. “Do you know what the carnage is going to be when you wait for ten minutes (for police to arrive)?”
Syreeta Dean countered that narrative with one of non-violent strategy.
“Let’s try to de-escalate it,” she said. “That’s why there should be mental health counselors in the schools. Try having mental health counselors instead of armed security guards, or armed police officers. Obviously, mental health counselors are trained to de-escalate and trained to calm someone with a mental issue. Calm them down! They know what to do."
I’m not against the police officers, I’m not against security," Dean added. "We need security, but don’t invade the whole school system with them!”
“Someone with a mental health illness (who) wants to do harm is going to find a way to do harm,” Paul Patterson said. “Getting into the school is going to be hard for them, because the doors are locked, and there will be an SRO (School Resource Officer) there. … We’re so scared of what could be, because all we’re hearing is negativity right now. We hear that you need to be frightened of that person over there. That rubs off on our children, that is a psychological thing we’re doing to our children, making them scared of everyone around. Putting them in a situation where they’re walking through a door feeling intimidated on a daily basis? We want our kids' minds to grow and if you are constantly under terror, you’re not growing. You’re living in fear.”
The school board is expected to take up the security issue next month, according to Lambalzer.
