The Town of Wilson and the Hamlet of Olcott can’t seem to get ahead.
Just last year, waters for Lake Ontario were too high to open the beaches. That was the second time in the past three years that high water marred the reopening of summer for the coastal beach shops.
Now enter 2020, age of COVID.
“All businesses are hurting, restaurants can’t open up and perform,” said Doyle Phillips, supervisor of Wilson.
Phillips said the ripples of this affect the municipality as a whole. Two months ago, sales tax was down 33%. One month ago, it was down 32%.
“We’re under this COVID-19,” he said. “And if you’re smart, you’ll pay attention to the rules and guidelines.”
In Olcott, the beaches are closed, as they were last year, and so is the Olcott Beach Carousel, which Newfane Supervisor Tim Horanburg said was a big blow for families hoping to enjoy some fun.
“We can’t have our Sunday concerts,” he said, also noting that the Pirate Festival put on by the fire department will also be cancelled, as well as, the 2020 Olcott Beach Organ Rally.
Karen Young of Gift Box at the Beach, part of the Lakeview Village Shoppes in Olcott, said that compared to COVID, the high water flooding did absolutely nothing to to her business.
‘The tourists didn’t know the water was high,” she said. “The beach was closed, but they still wanted to shop.”
Now, she said, all those tourists are missing from the equation. Still, she keeps her head up, she said, and noted customers are still coming in who want to support local business.
“The people coming in are different tourists,” she said. “More in-state rather than international.”
One happy factor – compared to last year – is the use of the lake by fisherman.
“The fishing is really good,” Horanburg said.
“The charter boats are back,” Young said. “I see them go out every nice day.”
Rob Mucha of Afishionado Sportsfishing, said the industry has seen the light at the end of the tunnel, but he and other captains are still seeing clearly when it comes to COVID-19 safety.
“We always make sure nobody is sick. No temperature, no symptoms,” he said. “And New York state has given us masks to give to customers and hand sanitizer.”
Mucha said, a lot of the customers are regulars from the area, but also a lot of them are from as far away as Michigan.
“At the beginning of this year we got a lot of cancellations,” he said. “Then as things got better in New York state, some people just got the itch.”
