The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has installed new acrylic shields at the security checkpoint at Niagara Falls International Airport as part of the agency’s continued efforts to implement initiatives to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The protective shields have been installed in areas where TSA officers typically interact with passengers. This includes the travel document checking podium, the divesting areas where travelers prepare their carry-on property for X-ray screening and the property search areas.
“TSA has undertaken numerous initiatives to help reduce the likelihood of cross contamination among travelers and the TSA workforce to help stop the spread of the coronavirus,” said Bart R. Johnson TSA’s Federal Security Director for Upstate New York. “The installation of these shields at the various locations where passengers and TSA officers interact is just one of these critical pandemic-related initiatives, along with social distancing in the passenger queue and sanitizing bins,” he said.
TSA continues to promote its “Stay Healthy. Stay Secure.” campaign designed to advise travelers of airport checkpoint modifications and procedures designed to contain the spread of COVID-19. These include social distancing, reduced physical contact between travelers and TSA officers during the screening process, use of personal protective equipment by TSA officers, and extra cleaning and disinfecting in the security checkpoint.
Travelers are reminded to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) travel guidance as well as local and state advisories regarding COVID-19. For more information about the TSA response to COVID-19, visit www.tsa.gov/coronavirus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.