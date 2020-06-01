Tuesday is "outdoor visitation day" at Briarwood Manor Assisted Living Community, 1001 Lincoln Ave.
Briarwood residents and their families will be able to visit face-to-face, 8 to 10 feet apart, in the back parking lot from 11 a.m. to noon and 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Employees will be present to assist those residents who may be hard of hearing or have a quieter voice.
All in-person community visitation has been suspended since early March, due to the COVID-19 crisis.
Window visits have been allowed, "but it is just not the same as a hug and a kiss," Darlene Polak, Briarwood staff member, observed.
"Briarwood Manor wanted to give our families time to visit face to face in a safe environment. We know the residents miss their families so very much and are pleased to hold this event," Polak said in a Monday news release.
According to Polak, stringent infection control measures are in place at the adult care facility.
"Residents and staff are monitored twice per shift for any signs or symptoms of respiratory illness, including temperature checks. Briarwood continues to follow infection control guidelines including frequent cleaning of all high touch areas with EPA registered disinfectants. Hand sanitizing products are available throughout the facility as a supplement to regular and frequent handwashing," Polak reported. The facility's "hard working, dedicated employees have been vigilant protecting our residents. ... Maintaining the health and safety of our residents and staff is our priority."
