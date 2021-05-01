The 175th annual Tuscarora Nation Picnic, which was scheduled for July 9 and 10, has been cancelled for this year. The summer picnic highlights Native American culture and traditions and includes dance, music and native foods.
The event chairman, Neil Patterson, Sr., said, “Due to an abundance of caution, the Tuscarora Council has decided to postpone the Tuscarora Picnic this year in hopes that it will help curtail the pandemic. The health and safety of the thousands of people who attend has always been our highest priority and we hope we can reschedule the picnic for July 2022 with full confidence.”
