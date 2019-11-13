Tweet questions Buffalo bishop's future

A spokesperson for the Diocese of Buffalo noted in a statement Wednesday evening that embattled Bishop Richard Malone remains in his post contrary to a press report from earlier in the day that suggested his resignation was "imminent."
Diocese spokesperson Kathy Spangler issued a statement noting that Malone "continues to serve as the leader of the Diocese of Buffalo" after Christopher Lamb, the Rome correspondent for The Tablet, tweeted Wednesday morning that sources told him Malone's resignation would be forthcoming.
The statement from Spangler noted that Malone, who is currently in Rome, was engaging with the other bishops of New York state in their Ad Limina visit where he is discussing with officials of the Holy See and with Pope Francis the "areas of challenge and progress" of the Catholic Church in New York state as well as the "scope of the vibrant ministries serving the needs of New Yorkers, both Catholic and non-Catholic alike."
Spangler indicated that more information about Malone's future as bishop would be provided once he returns from the trip.
"When Bishop Malone returns to Buffalo he will be communicating further about his meeting with the Holy Father and the other participating bishops," the statement noted.
In October, a bishop tasked by the Holy See to examine Malone's conduct amid allegations of sexual abuse in the diocese finished his work.
As part of his review, Brooklyn Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio's made three fact-finding trips to Western New York. The Associated Press reported that he spent a total of seven days meeting with and interviewing about 80 people in and outside the clergy and was expected to submit a full report to the Vatican.
At the time, Malone said he welcomed the process, called an apostolic visitation.
Malone has faced widespread calls to resign in recent months over his handling of claims of sexual abuse by clergy. The diocese, like many others, faces numerous lawsuits by alleged victims.
Over the past year, two key members of Malone's staff have gone public with concerns about his leadership.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
