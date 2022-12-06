Twin City Ambulance gave its notice on Tuesday, saying it would no longer service the City of Lockport after Jan. 31. There still is no decision at City Hall what is going to replace Twin City
In a letter to Mayor Michelle Roman, President of Twin City Ambulance Terry Clark said that his ambulances would cease services to the City of Lockport as its primary ambulance supplier. Twin City has worked as the city’s ambulance service since 2014 when ambulances were cut from the Lockport Fire Department’s service.
Now, Clark wrote his company would only continue to work within Lockport to supplement a LFD ambulance division, “for as long as it is reasonably necessary to enable the city return ambulance service to the fire department.”
Roman said she was not surprised by the letter.
“They said in June that it wasn’t sustainable,” Roman said. “And asked the city to bring back the ambulances.”
Other council members, notably 4th Ward Alderwoman Kitty Fogle and 5th Ward Alderwoman Kristin Barnard, reacted to the news with the same lack of surprise.
“I’m not shocked,” Fogle said. “I’d like to thank them for continuing to work for nine years with no contract and with no money out of the deal.”
Barnard echoed those sentiments.
Alderwoman-at-Large Gina Pasceri did not have a comment on Clark and Twin City Ambulance, but said she would once the “numbers” come in.
The numbers Pasceri referred to are the result of a private audit done by Freed Maxick, a Buffalo-based accounting firm, that the Common Council voted was necessary in late July.
“We need a clear picture to sustain the city,” Pasceri said. “And I believe the ambulance committee was biased.”
While the resolution was voted on unanimously by the Common Council, Pasceri said that Roman had the contract on her desk for a month in August, but didn’t sign it until September. As per contract, Freed Maxick had the right to hold back the analysis for up to six-weeks after getting all the information that was needed.
Barnard confirmed that data, and also said she believes that a temporary contract should’ve been entered into with Mercy EMS last year to protect the public.
“I did ask about getting into a contract to protect the people,” she said. “But only the Mayor and the Corporation Counsel can enter a contract. The Common Council can’t do that.”
Similarly, Common Council President Paul Beakman said he was for public safety, but would not be waiting for the analysis by Freed Maxick to act.
“We’re done waiting for the report,” Beakman said. “We need to act now. Someone is going to die from this B.S.”
Roman she had no idea what the report would say, but that “it didn’t matter” and that, “My first concern is with the safety of the pubic, residents and workers.”
Roman also noted that, “It’ll (the ambulance service will) generate revenue to offset costs. It will not bankrupt the city.”
3rd Ward Alderman Mark Devine said that, “Mr. Clark’s letter shows the absolute need for the City of Lockport Fire Department to get back into the ambulance business and that’s up to the Council.”
Terry Clark delivered the letter to the US&J at 4 p.m. in the afternoon on Tuesday. He said he was unable to elaborate further but his letter noted that the Lockport Fire Department had a large amount of paramedics and was “in the enviable position of employment more EMS providers than most other agencies in the region. …”
“… It is our sincere hope that the City will act in the best interests of our community and once again allow its fire department providers to supply the City’s ambulance service,” he wrote.
