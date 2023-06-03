Six ambulances responded to a two-vehicle crash Saturday night at Hawley and Washington streets in Lockport.
The collision occurred about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, resulting in one vehicle rolling over and sending the second vehicle into a home at the scene.
Six people were transported to local hospitals by three ambulances services following the crash.
This is a breaking news story, we’ll have more information as it becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.