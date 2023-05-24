Many years ago, the Mullane family established a scholarship at DeSales in the name of their father Jack, a graduate of DeSales Catholic High School and the University of Notre Dame, and a longtime supporter of Catholic education. This annual generous gift is awarded to a student who will be attending a Catholic high school. In sponsoring a DeSales graduate through this scholarship, Jack Mullane’s memory and generous spirit are honored.
After reviewing this year’s applicants, the Mullane family has chosen to give two $1,000 awards this year. “The Mullane family does so much for DeSales and Catholic education. These scholarships are just one example of their commitment and generosity,” Principal Karen Rahill said of the annual award.
Current DeSales eighth-grader, Molly McCabe is one of this year’s Mullane Family Scholarship recipients. Molly is involved in National Junior Honor Society, St. Francis Society, the DeSales basketball, volleyball and soccer teams, Student Council and Running Club. Molly’s classmates describe her as kind, intelligent and someone with a great sense of humor.
Molly said of her experience attending DeSales Catholic School “Throughout my time at DeSales, I have learned many important lessons and the value of hard work. My time at DeSales will always be with me and help me as I go forward. I am excited about the experiences and opportunities that lie ahead.”
Molly is the daughter of Jeff and Kristen McCabe of Lockport. Molly will continue her education in the fall at the Buffalo Academy of the Sacred Heart earning the Mother Magdalen Daemen Scholarship.
Fellow DeSales eighth-grader, Mae Sadler was also named as a Mullane Family Scholarship recipient. Mae is the president of the Student Council, a member of the National Junior Honor Society, the St. Francis Society and the volleyball team. She is also a founding member of the Kenan Center Youth Board.
Mae reflected on her time at DeSales, “My love for DeSales and the people I have met here will stay with me forever. In reflecting, I am reminded of how special the bonds between myself, my friends and my teachers have been throughout my time at DeSales. From here, I hope to do my part to make a positive impact on others and the world.”
Mae is the daughter of Michael and Jessica Sadler of Lockport. She will attend the Buffalo Academy of the Sacred Heart in the fall where she has earned the Gerard R. & Mary Louise Schumacher Memorial Scholarship.
Citing that both Mae & Molly have excelled both academically and civically, Principal Rahill commented, “Mae and Molly have been close friends for a long time and are both so deserving of this scholarship. It is quite fitting that they share this prestigious award together. I am proud of all they have accomplished here at DeSales and know they are both well-prepared for the challenges of high school.”
DeSales is Eastern Niagara County’s only Catholic School, serving over 300 students in Early Childhood Education through Eighth grade. For more information, visit www.desalescatholicschool.org.
