Two Erie County families that recently returned from Italy are under quarantine in their homes as they’re being tested for the coronavirus, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
The Erie County Department of Health has confirmed the testing for Covid-19.
The news comes following reports of at least two people in New York that have tested positive for the illness. They were identified as a health care worker in New York City and a man living in Westchester County.
There have been no local cases of Covid-19 confirmed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.