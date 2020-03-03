China Outbreak

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via AP)

Two Erie County families that recently returned from Italy are under quarantine in their homes as they’re being tested for the coronavirus, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The Erie County Department of Health has confirmed the testing for Covid-19.

The news comes following reports of at least two people in New York that have tested positive for the illness. They were identified as a health care worker in New York City and a man living in Westchester County.

There have been no local cases of Covid-19 confirmed.

