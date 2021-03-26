Two people were flown to Erie County Medical Center by Mercy Flight following a one-car crash on Lake Street in the Village of Wilson Thursday night.
Niagara County Sheriff’s officials said deputies were called to Lake Street about 10:35 p.m. Thursday where they determined that a vehicle was traveling north on the street when it left the roadway and struck a tree on the west side of the road.
Two people were extracted from the vehicle and were transported to ECMC by separate Mercy Flight helicopters.
Deputies noted the injuries appeared non-life threatening.
The accident investigation is being conducted by The Niagara County Sheriff's Accident Investigation Unit.
