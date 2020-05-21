Two workers at the Lockport GMCH-Lockport tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, however, a GM spokesman said there are no plans to shutter the facility which is already operating under increased safety precautions.
James Cane responded to questions on the status of the operation, stated, "The plant resumed operations on May 4. We learned about the cases on Wednesday of this week."
GM Corporate News Relations released this statement:
"We have learned that two member of our team at the Lockport Operations plant tested positive for coronavirus after being exposed outside of work. We believe there is very little risk that anyone inside the plant has been exposed to the virus at work because everyone, including the individuals, have been following our extensive, multi-layered health and safety procedures, which include wearing masks, hand washing and sanitizing, temperature screening and physical distancing. We are not going to provide additional details to respect the privacy of our team members and their families. As of today, we have not had a confirmed case of virus transmission in our facilities since our coronavirus safety protocols have been in place."
Added Cain, "We were able to complete cleaning and disinfection without shutting down operations."
In regard to the positive cases, Cain said one felt symptoms at home and did not return to work, and the other was tested by a local physician.
"Several team members requested testing," Cain said in regard to the aftermath of the discover. " Some were tested and a small (amount) are self-quarantining pending results."
In the GM "Return to the WorkForce" handbook, procedures on how to deal with possible COVID-19 cases are written out as well as instructions to wear masks and socially distancing.
"If you are experiencing flu-like symptoms such as fever, chills, cough, difficulty breathing, headache, sore throat, muscle/joint aches, diarrhea, abdominal cramps or nausea, conjunctivitis (pink eye), loss of taste or smell, follow the steps below," reads the handbook. Prior to work, it instructs the worker to take their temperature and if it is above 100.4 degrees, to not come to work. Instead, it tells them to call the absence line or supervisor, medical at GM corporate, and their physician.
At work, the handbook tells employees to go to the site's Health Center and they will be helped and "referred to a staff member who will gather information and provide guidance to your suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19."
