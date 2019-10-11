Two candidates turned in petitions and letters of interest and will be interviewed by the Lockport School Board to fill a vacancy on the board, Board President John Linderman said on Wednesday.
Linderman said the two candidates are Geneva Johnson and Martha Kershaw. Linderman had said on Monday four candidates had picked up petitions, but only Johnson and Kershaw made the Wednesday noon deadline.
With the deadline for petitions now over, the school board has decided it would like to interview the candidates before the Oct. 23 meeting. The board is hoping to hold a special meeting on Oct. 22 to interview the candidates, but the board must first confirm that day works for everyone.
Linderman also expressed a desire again to hold the interviews in executive session, if legally the board can do so. District Clerk Deborah Coder said she would have to check with the district’s attorney to see if that is a legal usage of executive session.
Trustee Heather Hare said she wasn’t sure that it would qualify as a reason for executive session.
Paul Wolf, president of the Buffalo Niagara Coalition for Open Government, issued a letter to all of the board members on Thursday urging them not to conduct the interviews in executive session.
“As an organization devoted to open and transparent government, we strongly support a process whereby individuals interested in being appointed to a vacant Lockport School Board position are interviewed in public and the discussion of whom to appoint occurs in public as well,” Wolf wrote.
Wolf said “there should nothing secretive about seeking an elected office.”
“Individuals seeking to serve on the Lockport School Board should have no qualms about discussing their interest, qualifications and goals in a public forum. As elected school board members, you likewise should have no concern about questioning, discussing and voting on interested applicants in public.”
Assistant Executive Director of the Committee on Open Government Kristin O’Neill said “it’s an interesting question” if the school board can hold the candidate interviews in executive session.
She noted it depends on if the governing body is adhering to a strict reading of Open Meetings Law, which has a provision allowing a governing body to enter executive session for several reasons, including reasons leading to the appointment of a person. She added that despite the provision in OML courts have held that the circumstances are different when appointing a position that is traditionally an elected position, like an open school board seat. The courts have held that when
“The courts have said under these circumstances we don’t believe it’s appropriate to review applicants in executive session,” O’Neil said.
