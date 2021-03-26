Two injured in 1-vehicle crash in Wilson

WILSON — A single-vehicle crash in the village resulted in the two occupants being transported by Mercy Flight to Erie County Medical Center late Thursday.
The vehicle was traveling north on Lake Street when it crossed the center line and struck a tree on the west side of the street at 10:35 p.m.
The Niagara County Sheriff’s Communication Center fielded several 911 calls about the crash. The vehicle had sustained heavy damage and one of the occupants had to be extricated; personnel from Wilson Volunteer Fire Company did the extrication.
The sheriff's Accident Investigation Unit is looking into the cause of the crash and, according to Sheriff Michael Filicetti, potential charges are pending.
The occupants' injuries appeared to be non-life threatening, the sheriff's office said.
