Two injured in Canadian strip club shooting

Canadian authorities found two employees of a popular Ontario strip club seriously injured by gunshots outside the adult entertainment bar early Friday.
The Niagara Regional Police Service issued a statement confirming that the incident occurred in the parking lot of the Sundowner adult entertainment bar on Lundy's Lane in Niagara Falls, Ontario.
Constable Phil Gavin, a spokesman for the Niagara police, said one of the male victims was struck in the upper body and remains in serious condition. The other victim, wounded in the lower body, is in stable condition as of early Friday afternoon.
Officers and paramedics arrived at the Sundowner near 2 a.m. following a report of multiple shots fired, the statement said. A preliminary investigation has revealed a motorcycle pulled into the lot at about 1:52 a.m. The individual on the bike fired multiple rounds, then sped off.
The victims were treated at the scene and transported to local hospitals for additional care. Both victims were in considered to be in serious condition at that time.
Gavin said the suspect is believed to be a male who was wearing dark clothing and a dark helmet while driving a dark-colored "sport bike." Canadian authorities are canvassing the incident area to speak with witnesses and collect video, he said.
"The investigation has led detectives to believe that this was a targeted incident," the statement indicated.
The statement requested those with information to contact Det. Sgt. Rich Gauthier at (905) 688-4111 at extension 9315.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.