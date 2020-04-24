Two Lewiston residents accused of child abuse

A pair of Lewiston residents have been accused of causing life-threatening injuries to a 5-year-old boy at a residence on Lewiston Road.
Michael Wilson, Sr., 48, and his common-law wife, Christina Degroff, 45, both of Lewiston, New York, were arraigned before New York State Supreme Court Judge Richard C. Kloch on Friday.
Wilson Sr., of 5152 Lewiston Road, was charged with second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault and Degroff was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree hindering prosecution and making a punishable false written statement.
Wilson Sr. was detained pending a court appearance on Tuesday and Degroff was released on her own recognizance.
Their daughter, Michaela Wilson, 18, was arraigned Thursday on two counts of endangering the welfare of a child for her alleged actions related to this investigation.
The 5-year-old boy remains hosptilzed in the Pediatric Intesive Care Unit at Oishei Children's Hospital.
Niagara County District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek commended the work done on the investigation.
“I am very proud of the work of the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office and members of my staff for their immediate response to this extremely troubling situation. Specifically, I commend Lieutenant Tracy Steen, First Assistant District Attorney Holly E. Sloma and Assistant District Attorney Lisa Baehre for the days and countless hours they spent on this very sensitive investigation. We will continue our efforts until justice is done for this innocent young boy,” Wojtaszek said.
Acting Sheriff Michael Filicetti extended praise to his employees.
"Cases involving physical abuse of a young child is very difficult on my deputies and investigators. I thank them for their hard work and perseverance in putting this case together. I am very proud of their work," Filicetti said.
