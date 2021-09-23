Two Lockport men died in a crash Wednesday in the Town of Pembroke of Genesee County.
According to a press release from the Genesee Sheriff's Office, Arnold Herdenfdorf, 69, and Christopher Rowell, 70, were in a vehicle heading west on Indian Falls Road when they were struck by a tractor trailer traveling north on Route 77.
Preliminary investigation suggests Herdenfdorf, the driver, failed to stop at an intersection. Both vehicles traveled off the northwest corner of the intersection and struck a National Grid utility pole before coming to a stop.
First responders arrived at the crash at approximately 1:47 p.m. and the two Lockport men were pronounced dead at the scene. No one in the tractor trailer was injured.
An investigation is still pending, Chief Deputy Brian Frieday said.
