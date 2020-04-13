Two longtime members of Lockport Police Department have retired and entered a new chapter of their lives.
Lieutenant Salvatore Licata and Detective Kevin Schrader, who both served more than 20 years, retired from the LPD on March 26.
Licata was hired in 1998, promoted to the rank of detective in August 2006 and then lieutenant in March 2008.
After having two twin boys in August, Licata felt he wanted to spend more time with them, so he decided to retire this year.
Although he is enjoying retirement, Licata said he does miss his fellow officers.
"I was on the afternoon shift for a few years at the end, by choice. I enjoyed teaching all the new guys and leading them, and kind of handing down what I've learned over the years," Licata said.
Both Schrader and Licata said they heard criminals were careful not to come out on the afternoon shifts, as they knew Schrader, Licata and former cop Rodney Peters were working.
"Some of the stories were the criminals wouldn't even come out on the afternoon shift because they knew all three of us were working," Licata said.
Schrader joined the LPD in February 1999. He spent nine years on road patrol and 12 as a detective, with his last year being spent in the Niagara County Sheriff's Office's Drug Task Force.
He decided to retire to go in a different direction with his life and spend more time with his business.
As a detective, Schrader said he dealt with around 180 calls a year.
He also highlighted his work as the department's firearm instructor for the past six or seven years, in which he said the average at the department went up tremendously on shooting scores.
"I had a lot of people tell me they used to fear coming to the range but now they enjoyed it and couldn't wait to get there because it was fun and plus they learned a lot," Schrader said.
