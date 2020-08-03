A pair of Lockport men are facing charges after they ran from their vehicle following a police traffic stop on Sunday.
Police said Anthony McDougald, 27, of 92A Gabriel Drive, and Daquan T. McDougald, 26, of 274 Washburn St., were in an SUV in the parking lot of a business in the 100 block of South Transit Road when officers attempted to perform a traffic stop at 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Reports indicated that when the vehicle pulled over, the two men exited the SUV and fled the scene on foot.
A police canine unit was used to track down both men. New York State Police and Niagara County Sheriff’s Office assisted in bringing the suspects into custody.
Police said Daquan McDougald had active arrest paperwork in connection with a report of shots fired on April 28 near Locust and South streets. He was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment and second-degree possession of a loaded firearm as well as a misdemeanor charge of a second-degree obstruction of governmental administration.
Anthony McDougald was charged with a misdemeanor count of second-degree obstruction of governmental administration as well as a speeding violation, a right-of-way violation and second degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle with three or more suspensions.
