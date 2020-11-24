Two more COVID-19 deaths reported in Niagara County

Two more Niagara County residents have died from COVID-19.
The Niagara County Department of Health reported two virus-related deaths on Tuesday, including a 62-year-old female and a 76-year-old male, both of whom were described as having underlying health conditions.
The total number of county deaths related to COVID-19 since the pandemic began is now 105.
"We are sorry to report the deaths of two Niagara County residents," Niagara County Public Health Director Dan Stapleton said in a release issued by his office. "We extend our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of these two individuals."
Also on Tuesday, the health department reported 90 new positive cases, bringing the total to date in Niagara County to 3,394. The health department said there are now 676 active cases, including 659 individuals who are isolating at home and 17 who are hospitalized. So far, 2,613 county residents have recovered from the virus.
• 156,653 people tested (source: https://covid19tracker.health.ny.gov/)
