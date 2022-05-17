It was known that the Lockport Board of Education election would change considerably with only one of three trustees whose terms were expiring running for re-election.
School baord president Karen Young, and BOE Treasurer Ed Sandell decided not to run, leaving room for new faces.
In Tuesday's election and budget vote, Tracy Caruso received the most votes for the three open seats at 763, followed by Sterling Pierce Jr. with 700 and incumbent Trustee Leslie Tobin barely edging out Robin Heyn with 612 votes to the bus driver’s 609 votes. Geneva Johnson also lost another chance to be on the school board with only 431 votes.
Tobin said she looks forward to “getting back to work" and "welcoming Sterling and Tracy.”
“I’m sure they’ll be hard workers and I’m excited to work with them,” she said.
Sterling, who got the news that he’d been voted in when he answered a 10 p.m. phone call from the US&J, said, “It’s a blessing to even be at this point.”
“It’s great news,” he said. “I look forward to working for positive change.”
The top vote-getter, Caruso, said she was shocked by the outcome.
“I’m very happy,” she said. “And I look forward to work with all of you.”
Caruso and Johnson were the only candidates not endorsed by the teacher’s union.
The budget for the school district’s 2022-23 year was also approved by voters by 58% with 739 assenting votes and 499 dissenting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.