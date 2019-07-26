Two priests placed on leave following review of abuse claims

The Catholic Diocese of Buffalo announced Friday that its Independent Review Board substantiated claims of abuse involving two priests and was unable to substantiate abuse allegations involving a third priest.
Diocese officials said members of the Independent Review Board met Wednesday to consider reports by diocese investigator Scott F. Riordan who conducted an examination of allegations against all three priests.
A release from the diocese indicated that allegations of child sexual abuse against the Rev. Pascal D. Ipolito and the Rev. Daniel J. Palys were substantiated. According to the diocese, both priests will remain on administrative leave until the results of the diocesan investigation are reviewed by the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith at the Vatican in Rome, who will make the final determination.
Based on the advice and recommendations of the review board, following discussions with Riordan and a review of his reports, Bishop Richard J. Malone said the diocese determined that allegations of abuse involving Msgr. John M. Ryan could not be substantiated. As a result, Ryan, who was the former administrator of Catholic schools for the diocese, has been returned to ministry.
In its release, the diocese indicated that the decision on Ryan was based on currently available information and "the refusal of the complainants to cooperate with the investigator."
