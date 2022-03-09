Two candidates are running unopposed for two seats on the Village of Barker Board of Trustees this Tuesday.
Seanna Corwin-Bradley, the current deputy mayor of Barker, is running for reelection to her trustee seat. Corwin-Bradley feels that an increased population in the village according to the most recent census gives Barker a good opportunity to focus on bringing business back to the village.
“To me it’s really important to be able to work with the community, and try to revitalize the area a little bit," she said. She is hoping to have more community events in the village, and also wants to expand on places where families are able to go, like parks and playgrounds.
The other seat is being run for by newcomer to the village board, Air Force veteran David Quiett. He feels the village is doing well right now. However, he wants to see a return of the type of success the village had in the 1980s.
“I’d like to see it kind of like the way it was when I was younger, when Main Street actually had businesses on it, '' said Quiett, “and I would like to draw more business to Barker.”
Polls are open noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Barker Fire Hall at 1660 Quaker Road.
