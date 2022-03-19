Two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, Niagara County Public Health Director Dan Stapleton says he has learned some very valuable lessons.
“The pandemic has taught me a number of things,” Stapleton said. “So I don’t make predictions.”
But with the second anniversary of the pandemic’s arrival in Niagara County, this past Thursday, Stapleton is expressing a very, very cautious optimism.
“All the metrics and I do mean all of them, rate of infections, number of new hospitalizations, death rates, they have all decreased,” Stapleton said on Friday. “Right now, the numbers are really trending in the right direction.”
But that doesn’t mean, after two years of unprecedented disruptions to daily life, that the COVID-19 pandemic is over. Stapleton said pandemics don’t ever really end.
Rather, they transition.
“The pandemic becomes an endemic,” the county public health chief said. “I don’t know if COVID-19 will ever go away. But people know what they need to do now (to mange the novel coronavirus).”
Stapleton, who has guided the county through four devastating waves of the infection, did predict that new strains of the virus will emerge. On Friday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CD) announced that the Omicron BA.2 sub-variant is about to become the the new dominant strain of the disease here.
So far, though, BA.2 appears to be less lethal then earlier strains, like delta and the first incarnation of omicron. So Stapleton believes the mutating novel coronavirus will soon join a list of more than 40 active viruses that public health officials and pharmaceutical researchers regularly monitor and seek to manage.
“We’ve got to get back to living our lives,” Stapleton said. “But we know (now) what to do to allow that.”
The public health director says that includes regimens that have become second nature behaviors in the past two years: washing hands, not attending large-scale gatherings if you feel sick, and, yes, wearing masks in some circumstances.
Stapleton also said that the use of vaccines, as a preventive measure, and the continued development of effective antiviral treatments will help people return to a more familiar normalcy in their lives going forward.
“Before we had (COVID-19) vaccines, we had to do masks, wash our hands and not go to mass gatherings if we were sick,” Stapleton said. “Now, in the next flu season, I think you’ll see more people wear masks (as a precaution). Masks never go out of style.”
For Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center President and CEO Joseph Ruffolo the last two years have been like “living in a tsunami.”
“The pandemic exposed how fragile and vulnerable the health care systems are in New York state and Western New York, compared to the rest of the country,” he said. “The pandemic crippled health care in Western New York.”
Ruffolo said the financial toll that dealing with the pandemic took on area hospitals will take years to recover from.
“The funding from the federal recovery act severely under-funded the losses we experienced,” the Memorial CEO said.
He’s hopeful a $10 billion, multi-year hospital relief plan, working its way through the New York State Legislature, will finally heal the healthcare system. But money won’t heal the mental and emotional trauma experienced buy frontline hospital staff who dealt with the pandemic.
From November 2021 through January 2022, 35% of the medical center’s patients were being treated for COVID-19 infections. Of those being treated, 90% were unvaccinated.
“It was a war zone here,” Ruffolo said. “Covid was the perfect storm, It really set us back.”
From the start of the pandemic, Memorial treated 2,700 patients, admitting 565 of then. One of the first local hospitals to offer monoclonal infusion treatments, Memorial has performed 700 of them to date.
Memorial also delivered close to 15,000 vaccinations, in hospital, and another 67,000 while managing a state-sponsored vaccination clinic at the Niagara Falls conference center. The medical center even began compounding it’s own hand sanitizer in its pharmacy when supplies of the couldn’t be purchased from outside vendors.
While Ruffolo is hopeful that the worst of the pandemic is past, like Stapleton, he is wary of making predictions.
“I’m not convinced that Covid is gonna go away,” he said. “And I’m not convinced that we’re not gonna see another surge. When the virus kicks up again, is it going to be serious enough that people will need ot be hospitalized again?”
And Ruffolo said he needs to address staff shortages create by medical professionals who have left the field in the wake of the pandemic.
“I think the challenge is going to be recruiting and training a workforce to provide care,” Ruffolo said. “The last 24 months have been the toughest of my career.”
BY THE NUMBERS
• March 17, 2020 — Niagara County’s first COVID-19 case — a 42-year-old woman who was hospitalized at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.
• 133 — Covid deaths in Niagara County as of Dec. 28, 2020
• 568 — Covid deaths in Niagara County as of Wednesday
• 6,355 — Total number of reported Niagara County Covid cases in 2020.
• 47,446 — Total number of Niagara County Covid cases as of Wednesday
Test kits available
Niagara County has tens of thousands of tests kits from New York state that it is making available to not-for-profits and businesses.
The tests are available through the Niagara County Department of Emergency Services.
Niagara County Emergency Services Director Jonathan Schultz said the county received more than 50,000 test kits from the state at a time when the demand from the public for the kits has decreased sharply as the number of COVID-19 cases has been dropping.
“We are at a stage where we are encouraging people to mitigate their own Covid risk, so for organizations and businesses that may serve high-risk groups like the immunocompromised or the elderly, testing may still be important,” he said.
Schultz said any not-for-profit or business interested in test kits should email their request, including how many kits they would like, to NCEM@niagaracounty.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.