U.S. Air Force veterans honored, awarded service medals

A former Bell Aircraft employee was one of two local men presented with military service medals on Friday in Amherst.
Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) and New York State Assemblymember Karen McMahon were joined by representatives from the U.S. Air Force and Town of Amherst leaders to honor Air Force veterans George “Butch” Wilcox and Robert Fahey.
“These men represent a generation of patriots who bravely fought in unthinkable circumstances and humbly returned home,” Higgins said at the ceremony. “It is truly an honor, on behalf of a grateful nation, to share their stories and publicly recognize their selfless service.”
Added McMahon, "Not often enough do we get to recognize such heroes, so I'm glad we have that opportunity today."
During the ceremony, both veterans received the medals they earned while serving in the military approximately 75 years ago.
The Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station Honor Guard participated in the event and 914th Mission Support Group Executive Officer Major Mary Dugan assisted with the presentation of medals to the veterans.
“It gives me great pride to recognize these two airmen in honor of their heroic and selfless action in service to our country," Dugan said. "This is part of our Air Force heritage and it’s an honor to be able to share this historic moment with our community.”
Sergeant George “Butch” R. Wilcox
Wilcox was born in 1926 and grew up in the City of Buffalo. After two years at Bennett High School, he transferred to Holy Angels Collegiate where in his senior year, an Air Force lieutenant visited his class and asked if any of the students would like to take the Air Cadet test. The whole class, including Wilcox, raised their hands so they didn’t have to take the chemistry test also scheduled for that period. Butch received the top score and in 1944 left for basic training in the U.S. Air Force at Sheppard Field, Texas. When he arrived at camp, he was told they had enough Air Cadets, so he was sent to B-29 Flight Engineer school in Amarillo, Texas.
Wilcox was deployed and served at Clark Field and Nichols Field in the vicinity of Manila. “All I remember (about Manila) is walking in mud, ankle deep,” said Wilcox. His company, the 6th Troop Carrier Squadron, took flights into Australia, northern Japan and China, carrying soldiers, engines, hydraulic fluid, and food. He rose to the rank of sergeant was later assigned to aircraft W-7946 at Naha, Okinawa, his last base before his honorable discharge in 1948.
Upon returning home, Wilcox took a position at Bell Aircraft, working on the line making engine pods for B-47 and B-52 bombers. In his last five years at Bell, he worked in the “experimental department” which explores the boundaries of aircraft design. He married his wife Michelle after returning home from the war and the couple built a family which has grown to five children, 17 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
For his service in the U.S. Air Force during World War II, Wilcox earned the:
• Honorable Service Lapel Button: Awarded to United States military service members who were discharged under honorable conditions during World War II.
• Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal: Awarded to United States military service members who served in the Asiatic-Pacific Theater between 1941 to 1945.
• World War II Victory Medal: Established by Congress in 1945 and presented to those who actively served between December 7, 1941 and December 31, 1946.
• Army of Occupation Medal with Japan Clasp: Awarded for 30 days consecutive service while assigned to Japan between September 3, 1945 and April 27, 1952.
First Lieutenant Robert Francis Fahey
Fahey began his military career in the U.S. Navy as a midshipman in the U.S. Naval Academy in 1946. While he was still in the academy, he had the opportunity to serve on the USS Coral Sea aircraft carrier. This experience sparked his interest in flying, and following his graduation in 1950, he volunteered to transfer to the U.S. Air Force to begin pilot training.
As the Korean War began, Fahey piloted the F-84 jet fighter bomber known as the Thunderjet and served in the 49th Fighter Bomber Group, 9th Squadron, which did most of their missions above North Korea. For four years, Fahey flew the bomber into positions to engage with strategic targets. He faced heavy fire from anti-aircraft artillery on the ground but was struck only once during his 73 flight missions.
After serving his country in the armed forces for close to eight years, Fahey settled down with his wife, Marianne Comerford, and they had four children and celebrated 59 years of marriage. Today he enjoys his life as a grandfather of seven, a great-grandfather of nine and still heads into work in the insurance business with his daughter regularly.
For his service in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War, Fahey earned:
• United Nations Service Medal: An international decoration awarded by the United Nations (UN) for participation in joint international military and police operations such as peacekeeping, humanitarian efforts, and disaster relief.
• Korean Service Medal with Two Bronze Service Stars: Awarded for participation in the Korean War; the two Bronze Service Stars represent the two military campaigns in which he served.
• National Defense Service Medal: For members of the United States Armed Forces who served during qualifying periods of national emergency, in this case the Korean War.
• World War II Victory Medal: Established by Congress in 1945 and presented to those who actively served between December 7, 1941 and December 31, 1946.
• Air Medal with One Bronze Oak Leaf Cluster: The Air Medal is awarded for single acts of heroism or meritorious achievement while participating in aerial flight. The Oak Leaf Cluster denotes recognition for a second act of heroism.
• Distinguished Flying Cross: First authorized by Section 12 of the United States Army Air Corps Act enacted by Congress on July 2, 1926. This medal awards "heroism or extraordinary achievement while participating in an aerial flight,” and is among the highest honors a member of the United States Air Force can receive.
