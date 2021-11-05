A pair of events Monday will both welcome back Canadian travelers to the U.S. and call on the Canadian government to allow for more Americans to make their way across the border.
According to Congressman Brian Higgins’ office, Canadian and American border community leaders will hold a virtual press conference at 9:30 a.m. Monday to call on federal officials in Canada to lift the Covid testing requirement for Americans crossing into Canada.
In addition to Higgins, the event will be attended by Niagara Falls, Ont., Mayor Jim Diodati, Mayor Robert Restaino, Sarnia, Ont., Mayor Michael Bradley and Windsor, Ont., Mayor Drew Dilkens. The event is being moderated by Barbara Barrett, executive director of the Frontier Duty Free Association.
According to a release on the event, the border re-opening on both sides is a relief and positive step toward border community recovery and returning to normal. However, the need for a PCR test to enter Canada remains a barrier to the flow of traffic over the border, to re-uniting families and to business recovery. The need for the test is not based in science and is an unnecessary cost that creates a clear inequity between families who can afford the cost and those who cannot.
A second event, that will also be live-streamed online, takes place at 10:30 a.m. at the Frank Lloyd Wright Marin House’s Greatbatch Pavilion, 143 Jewett Parkway, Buffalo.
Western New York leaders, economic development and tourism agencies will celebrate and discuss the reopening of the United States border to Canadians. It will feature Higgins, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, Patrick Kaler, president and CEO of Visit Buffalo Niagara; Tom Kucharski, president and CEO of Invest Buffalo Niagara and Mary Roberts, executive director of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Martin House.
The U.S.-Canada border first closed to non-essential travel in March of 2020. Canada opened its border to Americans on Aug. 9. On Monday, the U.S. will again allow Canadians to cross the northern border.
The livestream is available at: https://www.youtube.com/user/ErieCountyNY .
