UAW Region 9 has scheduled a "Solidarity" rally at the UAW Local 686 hall, 524 Walnut St., from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. today. All Region 9 members are asked to attend the rally and/or a practice picket that has been slated for 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the UAW Local 897 hall, 3796 Lakeshore Road, Buffalo.
Members of the United Auto Workers union are voting this week whether to authorize their leaders to call strikes against General Motors, Ford and Stellantis, as contracts with the automakers will expire Sept. 14 and UAW says talks on new contracts are moving too slowly.
Associated Press reported that UAW intends to seek more than 40% general pay raises over four years, restoration of pensions for newer hires, cost-of-living increases, an end to wage tiers, and other benefits for members. The union also wants guarantees that it will represent workers at 10 U.S. electric vehicle battery plants proposed by the companies. Most are joint ventures with Korean battery companies.
