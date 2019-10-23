UAW 686 voting on tentative contract

The nearly 1,300 members of United Auto Workers Local 686 at the Lockport GM plant began voting Tuesday on a tentative agreement to end the 37-day strike.
Local 686 members were scheduled to vote on the tentative contract Tuesday and Wednesday, while the Tonawanda union office, Local 774, is scheduled to vote Thursday, according to statements on the locals’ Facebook page and website, respectively.
The locals held informational meetings prior to the vote to explain the tentative contract to members.
Last week, GM and UAW reached a deal that would give workers a mix of pay raises, lump sum payments and an $11,000 signing bonus. In return, the contract allows GM to proceed with factory closures in Lordstown, Ohio; Warren, Michigan; and near Baltimore.
The deal shortens the eight years it currently takes for new hires to reach top wages and gives temporary workers a full-time job after three years of continuous work. Beginning in 2021, temporary workers will become permanent after two years of continuous work.
Workers hired after 2007 who are paid a lower wage rate will hit the top wage of $32.32 per hour in four years or less. The deal also provides a $60,000 early retirement incentive for up to 2,000 eligible workers.
GM Components Holdings employees, such as the Lockport plant workers, will be eligible for a 4 percent bonus if they have reached the top wage tier. GMCH employees hired after Nov. 16, 2015, will be eligible for an hourly wage of $22.50 after eight years; the maximum hourly wage was previously $19.86 for those workers.
International UAW said it will reveal the voting results Friday. If a majority of the nearly 49,000 members approve the contract, GM employees will return to work, ending a strike that paralyzed GM’s U.S. factories and reportedly cost the company about $2 billion.
UAW Local 686 leaders have declined to comment on the strike, as have most rank-and-file members on the picket line in Lockport.
But one picketer recently said GMCH Lockport workers had hoped the contract would reduce pay disparities between them and regular GM employees. Senior GM employees currently earn $29.94 an hour — $7.44 more than the top wage tier for GMHC workers. Under the tentative contract, senior GMHC employees would continue to be eligible for 3% raises after reaching the maximum wage as well as a 4% bonus.
“We’re going to be here as long as it takes,” said Doug Smith, an electrician at GMCH Lockport. “At the end of this strike, we want to be treated like everybody else.”
