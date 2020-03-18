A member of the University at Buffalo community has tested positive for Coronavirus, university officials announced on Wednesday.
This is the first confirmed case among the UB community, and the individual is in mandatory isolation at an off-campus private residence, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
UB officials said they are working with Erie County Department of Health officials to reach out to anyone who may have come into contact with the individual, who will not return to campus until they complete their isolation.
While health officials have said the potential for surface exposure is low, the university is thoroughly cleaning areas to ensure the safest environment possible.
Because UB is on spring recess this week, the vast majority of students are already off-campus and classes are not in session.
Starting Monday, the university will move to a distance learning model, in which classes, labs and other learning environments will be taught online. Students are being advised to stay home for the remainder of the semester if they are able to do so.
Also, non-essential employees were directed earlier this week by Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office to begin working from home, or alternate work locations, until further notice. Essential employees and members of the university community who are on campus have been advised to practice social distancing and monitor their health according to guidelines provided by the CDC and ECDOH.
“Please let me reiterate that the University at Buffalo’s first priority is the health and safety of our entire campus community. UB is closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation and taking all appropriate precautions to safeguard the well-being of our students, faculty and staff. This includes following the guidance of the CDC, and the state and county health departments,” UB President Satish K. Tripathi said.
