UB faculty expert on infectious disease talks COVID-19

Dr. Thomas A. Russo, M.D., is an infectious disease expert who has been a professor at the University at Buffalo since 1994.
The Union-Sun & Journal recently talked with Russo about testing for the novel coronavirus and sought his prediction of how badly hit Niagara County will be.
Question: There is debate over COVID-19 being a seasonal thing, such as the flu. Can you talk about that?
Answer: A number of respiratory issues are seasonal, including influenza. So, there is much hope that the new coronavirus, likewise, will be seasonal and maybe give us a break at least in the northern hemisphere. Obviously, seasonal viruses then shift to the southern hemisphere, as our summer is their winter ... But since this is a brand new virus and so many people are susceptible to infection, it's really unclear whether this will truly behave, at least this particular year, as a seasonal virus or not ... When we've had some brand new viruses in the past that there was a high susceptibility in the population, it's not unprecedented to see them not initially behave in a seasonal fashion, while they are sort of making their first pass through the global population.
Q: Medical professionals have said COVID-19 presents similar to the flu and other respiratory issues in symptoms. Are there any differentiating symptoms that can help more quickly diagnose this?
A: Nothing definitive. Some interesting symptoms have been noted, albeit at the anecdotal model, and we await large studies to clarify this. Loss of taste, loss of smell are some symptoms that have been seen with the new coronavirus that are seen in other respiratory viruses but relatively uncommonly. ... Some individuals have GI symptoms, but we can see that with influenza as well. Some sick individuals have had conjunctivitis but we've seen that with other respiratory viruses as well. So the shorter answer (is) that to be absolutely sure we really need a definitive test to differentiate the new coronaviruses from other respiratory viruses.
Q: Why can some have COVID-19 and not show symptoms?
A: The severity of disease is dictated by a number of factors including age, comorbidity and obviously genetics. I think we've learned from this virus, not sort of dissimilar to many viruses, that younger individuals might have no or minimal types of symptoms and as you get older perhaps you may more likely be symptomatic.
Having said that, it's hard to track exactly how many individuals in each age group have been infected that have had no or minimal symptoms, because we don't have the widespread availability of an antibody test to identify those individuals. So, I think we're going to learn more about this as that test becomes available. But, from what we know to date, there is no question that there is a signifiant number of individuals that are asymptomatic, or minimally symptomatic.
Q: Why is testing in such short supply?
A: Well, I don't really have a great answer for you there, except there is a tremendous demand for testing in this country and around the world. And the tests that we are using right now require some very specific reagents, and so clearly the demand has outstripped the ability ... clearly there is a grater demand for resources than what's available right now. And therefore there are certain areas for a wide variety of reasons that are going to be shortchanged.
Q: President Donald Trump has referred to a five-minute result test. How far away is that test from widespread usage?
A: Well, I believe you're referring to the Abbott test, which uses a sort of modified polymerase chain reaction. My understanding is that it does require a certain amount of specific hardware for the test that might not be widely available to all of our laboratories. Whether this is the test that we're going to adopt and gear up for that, or some alternative, since there are a variety of efforts being made for what we call point of care testing or getting rapid test results ... remains to see at this point.
Q: Society has essentially been put on hold to help flatten the curve. When do you think life will return back to normal?
A: I think on the short term. In any given locale, when the number of new infections goes down to zero or close to zero, plus adding a week or two, because we know the incubation time for this virus is up to fourteen days, it will probably allow us to have some laxity with those restrictions. As long as we are able to closely monitor for the possibility of a resurgence. If such resurgence is observed, we may need go ahead and reinstitute those public health measures such as social distancing, which is occurring right now. ...
Q: According to 2019 census data, Niagara County has a population of 209,281. How hard do you think this will hit Niagara County? How many cases and how many deaths could be expected?
A: Well, there is no question that there is going to be deaths. There is going to be deaths everywhere unfortunately ... It depends on how well we flatten the curve, and so if we're able to minimize the number of infections, the impact and bad outcomes will be less. If we get lackadaisical, and relax our social behavior with regards to social distancing, and we have a large peak of cases, then obviously bad outcomes and mortality will be increased.
So, the other variable on this is while right now the social behavior is really all we can do to try to minimize the number of cases ... there is a large number of drugs that are being assessed and obviously some drugs are being developed as well. If we get lucky, and some of those drugs look like they are very active and they are able to decrease mortality, the social distancing approach ... may buy us enough time so that we could further blunt the number of bad outcomes by identifying drugs that we could use for those critically ill patients.
Q: There is talk of essentially having two tests now: One to determine if you're positive currently and one to determine if you've had COVID-19 already. Can you explain this?
A: The test that we're using right now actually detects the viral RNA. It detects the presence of virus. So, if that test is positive, that means you're actively infected. Now, you can be actively infected with no symptoms, minimal symptoms, moderate symptoms, or severe symptoms. There's a full spectrum of disease ... so, it doesn't really give us a really accurate estimate of the full extent of disease that we have in the community and you know how many individuals will have been infected that had no symptoms at all.
The other test, the antibody test, is a test that's being developed ... and a number of companies are working on this. Whenever someone is infected we usually develop antibodies directed against that infectious agent. So we're in the process of developing a test that could identify people that have been infected with this novel coronavirus. This test needs to be accurate. It needs to be very sensitive. It needs to be specific. We don't want false positives. We don't want false negatives. And we have the full capability of developing such a test, so it does take a little bit of time. What that test will tell us — have you been infected as an individual in the past ... — will help us identify: those that are asymptomatic; those that had sort of minor symptoms and they weren't sure they had an infection with the new coronavirus or not; individuals that had more symptoms that still weathered it at home.
If you know you've been infected then it's probably safe for you to minimize or actually no longer practice social distancing and get back to work. And individuals that haven't been infected then we need to be more cautious. It really could be a game changer in terms of the antibody test ... but we don't have it quite yet.
Q: There seems to be a suggestion now that the virus travels a distance greater than six feet and is essentially airborne, or at least appears to be. Can you comment on that?
A: We really don't know at this point. We believe that the majority of spread of this virus is due to respiratory droplets that, for the most part, don't travel more than six feet. I guess one could imagine a creative situation, if you're directly downwind with the strong wind of someone, maybe it will travel a little bit more than six feet. Airborne transmission (is) where the viral particles are in much smaller respiratory secretions that can travel greater distances, and the best example of that would be TB.
Q: How well do you think social distancing is working in Western New York?
A: I've been tracking the number of new cases each day, as Dr. (Gale) Burstein and others have been, and there is a glimmer of hope. There is a suggestion that we might be flattening the curve a little bit. It's sort of early. But, the last three days have looked a little bit better than the week prior to that. I think that the message here is it may be working, and if we let our guard down and get lackadaisical about social distancing, I think we're going to go in the other direction ... Bad social behavior will increase the magnitude of the peak of cases, which then may overwhelm our health care system.
So, I think everyone is getting tired of this, because it is a brand new behavior ... This could not be the worst time to let your guard done, as the number of cases is increasing. We've got to kind of hunker down because this is not going to be a few weeks, unfortunately. We've got to play the long term game here.
This is not going to go away in the next few weeks, right. Not only do we have to hit our apex, we have to get down to the other side where it's going to be safe to be a little bit more relaxed about some of these social distancing measures. And we don't even know when we're going to hit our apex yet ... Ideally we want to kind of flatten that curve and spread that curve over time which would mean that we need to practice social distancing for a longer time frame.
