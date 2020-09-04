BUFFALO — The University at Buffalo confirmed that its review of reported cases of COVID-19, as of Thursday, indicates the college currently has 40 active on-campus cases, including 38 students and two employees.
The university is aware that guidance from the state Department of Health mandates that colleges and universities must transition all in-person learning to remote when 100 members of the on-campus population test positive for COVID-19 within a 14-day period.
According to this guidance, and confirmed by SUNY, UB’s 40 on-campus cases would count toward the 100 metric, not UB’s cumulative total of 78 active cases, which includes students taking courses fully remotely and living off campus.
On Friday, UB began randomized surveillance testing of students residing on campus, and is hopeful that this testing, along with strict adherence to the university’s health guidelines, will curb potential outbreaks going forward.
UB’s testing is taking place in partnership with SUNY Upstate Medical Center, with multiple rounds of scheduled randomized testing to take place at regular intervals.
In addition to on-campus residential students, the university plans to test students who live in the Buffalo area and whose only participation with the university community is taking in-person classes during the fall semester, and UB faculty and staff.
Every two weeks, a group of 100 UB student-athletes participate in NCAA surveillance testing at the university.
Just two students living in the residence halls have tested positive for the virus since students began moving into the residence halls on Aug. 20. Thirty-six students living off-campus, and registered for some in-person instruction, have tested positive.
All of these students have been contacted by UB and were informed not to attend classes for any reason while in isolation. All students were also asked whether or not they had been on campus this semester.
Two university employees have tested positive and are isolating at home. These three cohorts (36, 2, 2) count towards the 100 metric.
Thirty-eight additional students residing off-campus and not taking any in-person classes have active cases of the virus. This cohort is not factored into the 100 metric.
