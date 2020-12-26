University at Buffalo leadership's plan for the spring semester will mirror fall operations and follow a modified in-person format. That means courses will be delivered using a mix of in-person (and physically distanced) instruction, as well as remote learning.
UB’s plans for the spring semester to build upon lessons learned and successes from the fall semester, which saw a low prevalence of on-campus positive coronavirus cases for most of the semester. Toward that end, the university will continue the surveillance testing program that began in the fall. All students, faculty and staff who will maintain some presence on campus will be required to participate regularly in surveillance testing.
President Satish K. Tripathi and Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs A. Scott Weber announced the plan.
“We remain very grateful for our university community’s dedication to advancing our research mission and providing transformative academic experiences for our students as we continue to navigate the pandemic. As always, we are here to support each of you in your academic, research, scholarly and professional endeavors,” their email read.
The university’s plans, which are subject to change in response to new state guidelines, were developed by the 23-member Campus Planning Committee. The committee coordinated the work of several subcommittees comprising 137 members of the UB community, and included guidance from SUNY and state and local health officials.
UB’s spring semester will begin on Feb. 1. There will not be a spring break due to SUNY guidelines stating that holiday periods will not be permitted given the associated risks pertaining to the spread of COVID-19. As previously scheduled, the semester will run through May 15. Decisions about commencement activities will be announced at a later date.
Several measures will again be in place for the spring to reduce density on campus:
• Occupancy rates in residence halls and campus apartments will be at approximately 60%, with the number of residential students on campus between 4,500 and 4,700.
• UB has also limited in-class student instruction to 25% capacity to help maintain a safe level of density on campus.
• The in-person workforce on campus has been reduced by at least 50%. As such, there will be approximately 3,000 or fewer faculty, staff and vendors on campus daily.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.