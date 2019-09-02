Four years ago, a doctor told John Klatt to get his affairs in order after diagnosing him with multiple myeloma and giving him, at best, four years to live. But, that doctor misjudged the retired minister from Lyndonville.
Several weeks ago, Klatt joined a small group of adventurers and took a several-day trek through the volcanic mountains and glaciers of Iceland, documented by a video team called Uncage Your Soul. As he described his adventure recently, it seemed clear that “uncaging” his soul was exactly what Klatt did.
“On many levels it was a learning experience,” Klatt said of his Iceland trek during a phone interview this past week. “It was learning that the world is a beautiful place. Iceland is gorgeous. It has a very stark unique look to it. Very powerful and beautiful.”
When he was diagnosed, Klatt had cancer in 80 percent of his bone marrow. He went to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center for a second opinion. “I was told that there were treatments available — there was hope.” He had a bone marrow transplant and got into a trial at Roswell, and after a grueling regiment of surgeries and treatments, there is now no trace of living cancer in his body.
Klatt was regaining his health and resuming his life when he read an ad on the back of “Cure Magazine” about a trek to Iceland, a joint initiative between the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, Cure Media Group and the pharmaceutical giant GSK.
He walked up to his wife as she was knitting and said, “Bonnie, I’m going to Iceland this summer to raise money for multiple myeloma.”
She recalled being shocked at the idea. “My first reaction, from the caregiver in me, was, ‘Oh, my gosh, is he going to be able to handle something like this?’ Then, I recognized he really needed to do this.”
She agreed to travel with him but because of some physical issues of her own, she didn’t plan to accompany him on the rugged hike through the starkly beautiful country.
Instead, Klatt was accompanied by his sister and 12 other hikers, one of whom was also a survivor, another who was a doctor specializing in multiple myeloma and others whose lives had been affected by the disease.
The adventure was created by the group Moving Mountains for Multiple Myeloma and the trek lived up to its name. There were mountains to climb, rivers to cross and the chilly August weather to contend with. “We were warned we could experience four seasons in one day, including sideways hail and torrential rain and really cold weather, but it wasn’t bad at all,” Klatt said.
Though he undertook a training hike in North Carolina in June and spent the month of July walking around his Lyndonville neighborhood with a huge backpack, the actual Iceland trek in August taxed him to his limits, Klatt said.
There was another lesson for the minister, who was the oldest in the group — accepting help from his team when he needed it. “I learned humility is a virtue to be embraced,” he said.
A third lesson was the fortification of his belief in humanity.
“People are wonderful,” he added, noting, “That may sound simplistic but the team of people that came together to do the Fire and Ice Trek, each of them were wonderful individuals. While multiple myeloma is a terrible disease, we were going to overcome it by our courage and compassion to each other and we did.”
The team raised $210,000 for research of multiple myeloma, with Klatt’s supporters contributing $8,000 for the trip, which was underwritten by GSK. He was impressed by the efforts of the international pharmaceutical company to look beyond profits.
“The corporate sponsorship was not just looking at the bottom line but asking how do we encourage a positive approach to a terrible disease,” he explained. “The way the team was formed and the bonds formed between the doctor and the patients and the caregivers, provided a real benefit in terms of being able to tell a story that money can’t buy.”
And even though Bonnie didn’t take the long hike, she too got to enjoy the beauty of Iceland.
“I still got to see glaciers and waterfalls and geysers and volcanos, craters and lava fields,” she said..
Home now in Lyndonville, the couple has photos and video to remember the magnificent adventure.
The Uncage the Soul team has placed many photos and video of the trip on the website www.movingmountainsformultiplemyeloma.com.
Then, there was a secondary gift to the couple, beyond their memories.
“We had a great marriage, but it’s brought us even closer together,” Bonnie said of the trip. “We experienced Iceland in different ways, but we’ve come back different people, transformed, and feeling closer together.”
John recalled how the arduous hike was topped off by a low-hanging rainbow that appeared like a divine blessing over the team’s heads when they completed the adventure at Skogarfoss Waterfalls.
When asked what he would say about the experience from a spiritual point of view, the retired pastor thought for a minute and said, “God is good and no matter what, it’s going to be OK.”
