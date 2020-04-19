Uncle G's opens in new normal

Rachel Lindemann, owner of Uncle G's, an ice cream stand and restaurant in Pendleton, recently decided to re-open her seasonal business on schedule, despite COVID-19 and the state's PAUSE shutdown.
The decision didn't come easy, and it certainly didn't avoid the realities of the new normal. Lindermann said the utmost precautions are being taken to lower the risk of infection for her customers and her employees.
"It's going to be curbside (pick-up)," she said. "You call in your order (pay by credit card) and when you arrive, you just call us back, and we'll bring it right out to your car. We're doing that for safety purposes — so we don't have anybody coming inside,"
Lindemann explained her motivation for opening, the last of which was money. She said, she's not even sure she'll be able to pay the bills for the business this year, However, after deliberating, talking to others and getting the Ok from the county, it seemed like it was time.
"What weighed in my decision was that offering the pick-up food to people, in my opinion, is the safer option for them than going to the grocery store," she said. "The grocery stores are really crowded, it can be difficult for a lot of different people. Not everyone can cook for themselves, we don't all have that luxury, so a lot of people were really looking for some take-out food options in this area."
"(But) It was a really difficult decision," she said, noting when she opened people got happy, and, right now, people needed that,
"It's a really difficult time for a lot of people, mentally, and it seems to bring a little bit of joy to them, so if we can do that in a safe way, I'm all in, There are lot of people suffering right now, and we just got to hang in there together."
To bring about that joy, a lot of things have to be put in place.
"Masks, gloves. Each person (inside) has their own role. There's one person who touches the register (and) they don't touch the food, it's very specific," she said. "I spent a good amount of my own money for marketing on the outside. You can't have any seating, not even outdoor seasoning. ,,, I got lawn signs that talk about social distancing to keep reminding people. My ice cream line is outside, and I'm going to be taping the ground every six feet, and I have asked that there be only one person per group in line. Don't bring your kids and the whole family, just have the person who's ordering in line."
"As long as people follow those guidelines, we're good, but if people aren't, then it's time to reassess.," she said.
Uncle G's is located at 7030 Washington St. in Pendleton. Their menu can be viewed on Facebook at Uncle G's Ice Cream.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.