GASPORT — A 17 year-old juvenile drove into two utility poles on Main Street at 2:30 a.m. April 10, cutting both in half, causing injuries and sparking a local power outage, according to Middleport Police Department.
There were two passengers in the vehicle, aged 14 and 15 years, and one of them told police that the driver picked them up to go to a friend’s home. At the intersection of Gasport and Rochester roads, the vehicle “jumped” the road while passing through a red light, following which, the driver looked at his phone to see where he should turn and struck the first utility pole. The passenger said she had no memory of what happened next except that she found herself laying on the other passenger in the back seat after the vehicle had stopped.
One of the passengers was transported by Mercy Flight to Oishei Children’s Hospital for treatment of a broken collarbone. The other passenger was taken to Eastern Niagara Hospital and released. The driver was transported to Erie County Medical Center, according to police.
Charges against the driver include unauthorized use of a vehicle without owner consent, which is a misdemeanor. At ECMC, the teen was given a ticket and released to his mother, who had decided to press the charge.
At the scene, according to police, the driver said he had taken a sip of an alcoholic beverage, and a roadside breath test was administered. The test showed blood alcohol content of 0.04% and a blood draw was administered.
Other charges against the teen include reckless driving, having child passengers without seat belts, driving without a valid license, passing through a red light, driving to the left of pavement markings, moving from lane unsafely, failure to use designated lane, speeding, driving while using a mobile phone and failure to keep right.
National Grid was contacted to fix the snapped poles and a transformer. The power outage continued into Saturday afternoon, according to Middleport Police Sgt. Roland Johnson.
