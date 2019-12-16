ALBANY — Hundreds of undocumented immigrants streamed into New York motor vehicle offices Monday, seeking to be in the first batch of people to acquire the standard-grade driver's licenses being issued regardless of an applicant's citizenship status.
State officials said the opening day for applying for so-called Green Light licenses went smoothly, though many upstate county clerks who run local motor vehicle bureaus have been openly critical of the program.
The day did not end without producing a new showdown in the ongoing friction between the clerks and state bureaucrats.
In Poughkeepsie, a city with a significant immigrant population, Dutchess County Clerk Brad Kendall declared that effective Tuesday, the county-run DMV office will only process applications for licenses, learners' permits and non-driver identification cards from county residents only.
In response, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Motor Vehicles, Lisa Koumjian, said Dutchess officials have no authority to impose a county residency requirement. "As an agent of the NYS DMV, the office is directed to process permit, driver license and non-driver ID transactions for all eligible customers," Koumjian said.
In Plattsburgh, Clinton County Clerk John Zurlo said his office fielded no applications for the licenses. When applicants do seek them and requests prove complicated, Zurlo said, "We're going to suggest that they go to a state office" with their paperwork.
In Cooperstown, Otsego County Clerk Kathy Sinnott Gardner took a similar posture. She said just one applicant came to the Oneonta DMV office Monday for the new license. She said she has decided to only handle such applications in the Cooperstown office, however, and the person was encouraged to go there later this week.
In Delhi, Delaware County Clerk Debra Goodrich said five people went to the Margaretville DMV office for the licenses Monday morning, but only two were approved.
Goodrich said the experience confirmed her concerns that the program will create delays for people who are legal residents of the United States. "It is absolutely going to be a burden," she said.
By far, the offices that experienced the longest lines due to the new Green Light availability were in New York City, the municipality with the state's heaviest concentrations of immigrants.
The new law, approved this year by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, allows people who don't have Social Security numbers to get a non-federal license by showing such documents as a foreign driver's license or a foreign passport.
Yaritza Mendez, spokeswoman for Make the Road New York, an advocacy group that pushed for the law, said New York insurance rates are expected to dip as a result of more drivers getting licensed and having their cars insured.
The group predicts the state will reap $57 million in annual revenue from the program, and will help workers get to their jobs and transport supplies needed by their families.
Twelve other states, along with Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, also allow undocumented immigrants to get licenses.
The law has thus far survived a gauntlet of legal challenges though its future is uncertain.
Niagara County Clerk Joseph Jastrzemski has an ongoing lawsuit aimed at upending the law. He and numerous other clerks have said they fear it could invite widespread voter fraud.
Also on the legal front, Rensselaer County Clerk Frank Merola told CNHI he is mounting a new challenge to the law after a federal judge tossed his lawsuit last Friday. In a legal brief, Merola's lawyers urge U.S. District Judge Gary Sharpe to take a fresh look at the case.
Merola said he believes he will eventually prevail on the legal issues, after getting support in the case from the U.S. Justice Department.
Koumjian said the state DMV was braced for the opening day of Green Light: "As expected, we experienced larger crowds today — and, in preparation, the NYS DMV added resources, like kiosks, to assist customers."
Staffing levels were also adjusted to deal with the influx while applicants were encouraged to visit the state DMV web site to help them prepare for the visits, she said.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com.
