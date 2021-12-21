The unemployment rate in Niagara County continues to decline, according to the New York State Department of Labor’s preliminary unemployment numbers for November, announced on Tuesday. With a current unemployment rate of 4.3%, the county saw an improvement over October, when the rate was 4.7%.
Year-over-year the improvements are more significant. The local unemployment rate in November 2020 was 6.3%.
Each month the U.S. Census Bureau deploys field workers to interview people across the country. Approximately 3,100 household interviews are conducted each month in New York state as part of the Current Population Survey. Those interviews include employment-related questions; the answers are compiled and the unemployment rate is calculated by methods prescribed by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for New York state dropped from 7.1% in September to 6.9% in October and once again fell in November to 6.6%.
In October, the Department of Labor reported that 91,400 county residents were employed and 4,500 were unemployed. In November the numbers fell to 91,100 and 4,100 respectively.
In November 2020, the department reported 90,500 employed and 6,300 unemployed. While there are 2,200 fewer people unemployed here than at this time last year, there are 600 more employed, according to the figures the department released Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.