New York State Department of Transportation funds – to the tune of an additional $837,869.70 – have been awarded to the City of Lockport’s Highway Department.
The funds are intended to pave “touring routes,” but according to Highway Department head Mike Hoffman, any excess can be used under the same parameters of yearly CHIP (Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program) funding from the New York state.
“Touring Routes” are determined to be streets which come into a city. Local touring routes that are the responsibility of the city to pave begin between the eastern city limits and the corner of Route 31 and Washburn Streets, as well as on Transit Street, starting at the intersection of Routes 31 and 78, northward to Grand Street to Clinton Street to Lake Avenue to the city limit.
Hoffman noted that the state budget for touring routes is $100 million. Cities like Albany and Niagara Falls are being awarded $4 million-a-piece for street mileages of 16-miles or higher. Lockport, Hoffman said, has 3.34-miles of state touring routes within the city limits.
“A portion of 31 and 78, (NYSDOT) called a touring route,” Hoffman said. “They weren’t maintaining and it was up to us to pave them. … All the maintenance … it was all on our nickel year after year … (then) they said, ‘There are a lot of cities who have these touring routes,’ so we ended up getting $800,000 extra to cover the costs of maintaining our touring routes.
“It is awesome,” he continued. “Then they said, ‘If you’ve already had taken care of your touring routes you can use that money as a regular CHIPs account.”
Hoffman explained that this initiative is one of now four sources of funding for his department. The first three are: CHIPs, which can be used for any capitol programs like paving and equipment purchase, Pave New York, which allows for purchasing large pieces of equipment and paving, and EWR (Extreme Winter Recovery) which can be used for anything on the road, including paving and patching.
According to Hoffman, CHIP’s funding came to $703,000 this year, Pave New York came $195,000 and EWR funds were $132,000. However, because past year’s funds can be rolled over to this year, the total amount of CHIPs funds available is $817,000, Pave New York is $221,000 and EWR is $150,000.
Essentially, with the Touring Routes Initiatives, the department can spend $1 million for the rest of the year and another $1 million next year, the first project being the touring route on Route 31.
“We’re trying to get bids for East Avenue, but contractors are busy,” Hoffman said. “So, I don’t know if we’ll have enough to get it completed this year or not. If not, it’s definitely one of the first projects next year.”
