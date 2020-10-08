ALBION — The union representing faculty at Orleans/Niagara BOCES has filed a lawsuit aimed at enforcing health and safety provisions contained in the organization’s schools reopening plan.
The Orleans/Niagara BOCES Teachers’ Association said this week that it has filed suit against O/N BOCES and its superintendent, Clark Godshall, over the district's adherence to COVID-19 protocols for social distancing, face covering, health screening, cleaning and disinfection for in-person learning at instructional sites within the district's coverage area.
O/N BOCES Teachers’ Association represents all professional certified personnel and has 241 active members.
The union claims issues have arisen since BOCES sites reopened for in-person learning in September. The lawsuit, filed in Orleans County State Supreme Court, accuses the district of “widespread and blatant disregard of some of the most basic provisions of the reopening plan” while suggesting the situation has “unnecessarily” exposed staff, students and visitors and their families to COVID-19.
The filing comes after the union filed a Public Employee Health and Safety (PESH) complaint against O/N BOCES with the state Department of Labor over an alleged violation of state school reopening guidelines set by the health and education departments.
“BOCES teachers and staff are committed to delivering a high-quality education to our students in the safest environment possible, but clearly BOCES itself isn’t willing to make the same commitments to the health and safety of everyone in our buildings,” Teachers’ Association President Deborah Hillburn said. “BOCES leadership had months to prepare to get this right. ... We will not apologize for advocating for the safest possible environment for every student, staff member and family in our community.”
The union says that within O/N BOCES instruction sites there have been violations of numerous protocols, including: crammed classrooms with no social distancing; insufficient enforcement of face masking requirements and a lack of physical space or other measures to safely interact with students who are medically exempt from wearing face coverings; insufficient cleaning and disinfecting of high-touch areas; and lax enforcement of the requirement for health screenings.
“O/N BOCES is exposing BOCESTA members, staff and students to recognized hazards related to contracting and spreading COVID-19,” Hillburn stated in her affidavit. Reopening “must be done consistent with health and safety guidance issued by the NYSDOH and NYSED and the O/N BOCES’s own reopening plan.”
In response to the legal filing, Godshall issued a statement indicating that the district follows guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, the state education and health departments, local health departments and its own medical advisers. His statement noted BOCES has hired additional nursing and custodial staff and site supervisors and school nurses work closely with local school districts, parents and agencies to resolve emerging issues.
In addition, administration contends that O/N BOCES has all of the personal protective equipment that is needed for instruction sites, after spending $330,000 to ensure all sites are adequately supplied, and class spaces were reconfigured to accommodate required social distancing.
“Union input was received and impact bargaining was conducted,” Godshall's statement read. “BOCES has responded reasonably to bargaining demands from the teachers’ union. NYSUT has targeted the O/N BOCES with inaccurate claims and we look forward to the regulatory agencies confirming that we are in full compliance with safety procedures.”
